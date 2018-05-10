‘Boost fight vs counterfeiting’

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday called on the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) to rev up the fight against counterfeiting.

“I call on the BSP to stop illegal activities that impede our efforts in promoting the integrity of our currency.

Intensify your [programs]against counterfeiting and conduct more campaign [drives]in order to protect our citizens from confusion and deceit,” Duterte said during the presentation of new generation currency banknotes and coins in Malacañang.

Duterte also ordered the central bank to be vigilant in ensuring price and financial stability by the institution of banking reforms and sharpening strategies. He commended the bank for creating stronger and safer financial systems, and for safeguarding the integrity of the Philippine peso.

In February 2016, unidentified hackers stole $81 billion, or around P4.2 billion, from Bangladesh’s central bank.

The money was then sent to accounts at the Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. (RCBC) Jupiter Street branch in Makati City.

The BSP imposed a P1 billion fine on RCBC in August 2016.

Casino junket operator Kim Wong, one of the individuals supposedly involved in the heist, returned $4.63 million and P488 million in cash to the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC).

This represents the entire amount that Wong and his company, Eastern Hawaii Leisure Ltd., received from the $81 million in laundered funds.

In February this year, Bangladesh Bank warned that it will file a lawsuit against RCBC.