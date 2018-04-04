Boost PH’s food security, President tells farmers

President Rodrigo Duterte has called on farmers to continue producing food for Filipinos and help boost the country’s food security, and promised sustained support for them.

In a speech during the distribution of certificates of land ownership award (CLOAs) to 1,680 agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) in Sultan Kudarat, Duterte said the government would continue to support them by providing livelihood programs, crop insurance, production and postharvest trainings, and credit access.

He called on the Department of Agriculture (DA) and other related agencies to increase farm productivity, reduce farm expenses, and promote the well-being of farmers and consumers through these initiatives.

“These programs and services are the building blocks of this administration’s agenda to achieve a comfortable and dignified life for all,” the President said.

“May this [CLOA distribution] event renew your commitment in enhancing our nation’s food security and uplifting the lives of fellow Filipinos,” he added.

Duterte lauded the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) for upholding the rights of farmers “to own, control, secure and cultivate and enhance their agricultural lands.”

To implement genuine agrarian reform and continue to provide support for farmers, Duterte ordered the Land Bank of the Philippines (Landbank) to make funds available “as soon as possible” to thousands of ARBs.

“Release it. Give it to the farmers for fertilizers and other needs for their production,” he said.

According to him, agriculture is currently the economy’s weakest link, and this is the reason farmers should be assisted the most.

The President is optimistic that this would be remedied once funds from the tax reform program come in next year.