BoP deficit narrows in Feb – BSP

The Philippines posted a narrower balance of payments (BoP) deficit in February but the year-to-date shortfall was still the highest in three months, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) reported on Monday.

Last month’s deficit of $429 million was smaller than the $531 million and $436 million recorded in January and a year earlier, respectively.

“Outflows in February 2018 stemmed mainly from foreign exchange operations of the BSP and payments made by the national government for its maturing foreign exchange obligations,” the central bank said in a statement.

These were partially offset by net foreign currency deposits of the government and income from BSP investments abroad during the month.

The February result brought the year-to-date BoP position to a $961-million deficit, wider than the $445 million recorded in the same period last year. It was the biggest year-to-date shortfall since the $1.780 billion recorded at end-November last year.

“The higher cumulative BoP deficit for the first two months of the year may be attributed partly to the widening merchandise deficit in January 2018 (based on Philippine Statistics Authority data) as well as higher net outflows of foreign portfolio investments (based on BSP-registered transactions) for the first two months of the year,” the Bangko Sentral said.

The country ended 2017 with a BoP deficit of $863 million, more than double the $420 million posted in 2016. The shortfall is expected to balloon to $1 billion this year.

The central bank also reported that the end-February BoP position reflected a gross international reserves (GIR) level of $80.4 billion, a “more than ample liquidity buffer” equivalent to 7.9 months’ worth of imports and services or 5.6 times the country’s short-term external debt based on original maturity and 4.1 times based on residual maturity.