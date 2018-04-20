BOP deficit narrows in March

THE Philippines posted a narrower balance of payments (BoP) deficit in March, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) reported on Friday.

The deficit in March stood at $266 million, smaller than the $429 million and $550 million levels recorded in February this year and in March last year, respectively.

“Outflows in March 2018 stemmed mainly from foreign exchange operations of the BSP and payments made by the National Government (NG) for its maturing foreign exchange obligations,” the central bank said in a statement.

These were partially offset by net foreign currency deposits of the government and income from BSP investments abroad during the month.

For the three months to March 2018, the cumulative deficit stood at $1.227 billion, wider than the $994 million deficit recorded in the same period last year.

“The higher cumulative BOP deficit for the first quarter of the year may be attributed partly to the widening merchandise deficit (based on Philippine Statistics Authority data) for the first two months of the year,” the Bangko Sentral said.

“We continue to expect the overall BOP position for the year to be very manageable,” it added. MAYVELIN U. CARABALLO