BoP deficit widens in April – BSP

The country’s balance of payments (BoP) deficit widened in April, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) reported on Friday, bringing the year-to-date total to a five-month high.

April’s deficit of $270 million was larger than March’s $266-million shortfall and was also a reversal from the $917-million surplus posted a year earlier.

“Outflows in April 2018 stemmed mainly from payments made by the national government for its maturing foreign exchange obligations and foreign exchange operations of the BSP,” the central bank said in a statement.

These were partially offset by income from the BSP’s investments abroad and the government’s net foreign currency deposits.

April’s result brought the country’s four-month BoP position to a $1.497-billion deficit, wider than the $78 million recorded in the same period last year. It was the biggest year-to-date shortfall since the $1.780 billion recorded in November last year.

“The higher cumulative BoP deficit for the first four months of the year may be attributed partly to the widening merchandise trade deficit (based on Philippine Statistics Authority data) for the first quarter of the year that was brought about by the sustained rise in imports to support domestic economic expansion,” the Bangko Sentral said.

The country’s trade deficit widened by 41.9 percent to $8.661 billion in March from $6.103 billion a year earlier based on latest official data.

Commenting on the results, IHS Markit Asia Pacific chief economist Rajiv Biswas said: “The strength of domestic demand has been a key driver for higher imports, with the rise in world oil prices also contributing to the higher oil import bill.”

The end-April BoP position reflected a gross international reserves level of $79.609 billion, the BSP said, a “more than ample liquidity buffer” equivalent to 7.8 months’ worth of imports and services or 5.4 times the country’s short-term external debt based on original maturity and 4 times based on residual maturity.

The country ended 2017 with a BoP deficit of $863 million, narrower than the revised $1.038 billion posted in 2016. The shortfall is expected to balloon to $1 billion this year.

“Prospects for calendar 2018 are for the current account deficit to widen significantly compared to 2017, when the BoP deficit was $863 million,” Biswas said.

Citing first quarter 2018 alone, he said the payments balance deficit reached $1.227 billion, signaling that the full year deficit is likely to be considerably higher.

“A widening BoP deficit is likely to add to downwards pressures for the Philippine peso against the US dollar. The Philippine peso has already been impacted by the rebound of the US dolllar against other global currencies as well as some reduction in emerging markets exposure by global investors,” Biswas said.