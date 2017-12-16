BoP to hit $1.4-B deficit in 2017 – BSP

The country will likely post a substantially higher balance of payments (BoP) deficit this year, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas announced on Friday.

Projections of a greater net outflow in the financial account could lead to an overall BoP deficit of $1.4 billion, officials said in a briefing, much higher than the previous forecast of $500 million.

The current account, meanwhile, is expected to show a lower deficit.

“While both exports and imports are both expected to slow down, the slowdown is smaller when it comes to imports because the economic momentum requires the supply of imported inputs, particularly raw materials and intermediate products,” central bank Deputy Governor Diwa Guingundo told reporters,

Zeno Ronald Abenoja, director of the BSP’s Department of Economic Research, added that the key considerations behind the projection were an expected pickup in global growth, a modest recovery in global trade, measured US monetary policy normalization, a brighter outlook for emerging market capital flows, moderate increases in commodity prices, and robust domestic growth.

In 2016, the country’s BoP position ended in a deficit of $400 million.

The current account is seen to post a deficit of $100 million, lower than the previous projection of $600 million to reflect an improvement in the trade balance.

Exports of goods are projected to recover with growth of 11 percent while the imports forecast was retained at 10 percent.

The financial account is expected to reverse to a net outflow, reflective of foreign portfolio investments moving elsewhere given Fed rate hikes as well as the higher-than-expected prepayments by both the public and private sectors.

For 2018, the BoP is seen to post a lower deficit of $1 billion due to an expected reversal for the financial account to a small net inflow.

The current account deficit is expected to widen to $700 million, mainly due to faster growth in imports of goods compared to exports and notwithstanding increases in the services and secondary income accounts.

Exports are projected to grow by 9.0 percent while inbound shipments are expected to continue growing by 10 percent.

The financial account’s reversal to a small net inflow will be on account of increased foreign direct investments as well as a lower net outflow in foreign portfolio investments.

The current account—a major component of the balance of payments—posted $554-million surplus in the third quarter of 2017, data released on Friday also showed.

This was a reversal from the $30-million deficit recorded a year earlier. It brought the year-to-date result to a $28-million surplus from the $454 million seen in the comparable 2016 period.

Rosabel Guerrero, director of the BSP’s Department of Economic Statistics, said the third quarter outcome “resulted mainly from the higher net receipts in the trade-in-services, and primary and secondary income accountsm which more than compensated for the widening trade-in-goods deficit.”

The current account consists of transactions in goods, services, primary income and secondary income, and measures the net transfer of real resources between the domestic economy and the rest of the world.

Trade-in-services expanded by 33.9 percent to reach $2.8 billion in the third quarter,

The primary income account posted net receipts of $714 million, higher than the $532 million last year, while the secondary income account recorded receipts of $6.6 billion, also up from the $6.4 billion a year earlier.

The trade-in-goods deficit increased to $9.5 billion from $9 billion as exports rose by 12.9 percent to $12.8 billion and imports hit $22.2 billion, higher by 9.6 percent.