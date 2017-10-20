BoP reverts to surplus in Sept

THE country’s balance of payments (BoP) position reverted to a surplus of $24 million in September from a deficit of $7 million in August, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) reported on Friday.

However, the surplus last month was much lower than the $117-million surplus recorded a year earlier.

“The modest BoP surplus derived directly from the BSP’s foreign exchange investment income from abroad but moderated by NG [national government] debt servicing requirements,” BSP Deputy Governor Diwa Guinigundo said.

MAYVELIN U. CARABALLO