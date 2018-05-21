BoP seen remaining ‘under stress’ this yr

The country’s balance of payments (BoP) will likely remain “under stress” this year given rising economic imbalances, an analyst said.

“Most issues in the Philippines point towards rising imbalances such as elevated trade deficit, higher credit growth,” Shashank Mendiratta , ANZ Research economist for Asean and India, told The Manila Times.

Mendiratta traced the country’s elevated trade deficit to near potential economic growth that is boosting import demand.

The country’s trade deficit widened by 41.9 percent to $8.661 billion as of March, from $6.103 billion a year earlier, as imports totaling $24.415 billion offset exports of $15.754 billion.

“Second is the tax reform-induced infrastructure spending plan of the government [that]is set to reinforce these already strong domestic demand conditions,” Mendiratta added.

The Duterte administration is aiming to pave the way to a “Golden Age of Infrastructure” via its centerpiece “Build Build Build” program, which will be backed by a budget that could reach P8-9 trillion over the government’s six-year term.

Mendiratta also said that higher oil prices and a weaker peso — currently trading at P52 to a dollar — were also adding to pressures on imports.

“For every $10 per barrel rise in oil prices we estimate the impact on trade deficit to around 30-40 basis points,” the economist explained.

“So the combination of these factors suggest that the BoP position in Philippines should remain under stress,” Mendiratta said.

The country’s BoP deficit widened to $270 million in April from the previous month’s $266-million shortfall. It was also a reversal from the $917-million surplus posted a year earlier.

April’s result brought the four-month BoP position to a $1.497-billion deficit, wider than the $78 million recorded in the same period last year. It was the biggest year-to-date shortfall since the $1.780 billion posted in November last year.

The country ended 2017 with a BoP deficit of $863 million, narrower than the revised $1.038 billion posted in 2016. The shortfall is expected to balloon to $1 billion this year.