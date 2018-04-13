Boracay airport workers assured of full salary

ALL airport workers and regular employees in Boracay will receive their full monthly pay during the entire six months closure of the island, San Miguel Corp. (SMC) said on Thursday.

Boracay airport, known as the Caticlan airport, is operated by Trans Aire Development Holdings Corp. which is a subsidiary of SMC.

“We will retain all of them to make sure they have steady source of income during the closure,” Ramon Ang, SMC president and chief operating officer, said in a statement.

“The airport won’t be requiring full manpower while Boracay is totally closed to tourists so we are looking to encourage all our workers to help the government during the lull,” Ang added, noting that the employees would be offered an opportunity to assist the government in cleaning up the island.

President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the closure of the island for six months, starting April 26, after he likened the island into a “cesspool” that would need rehabilitation. More than 50 establishments were shut down after being caught violating environmental laws such as throwing sewage into the waters.

“I think all airport workers, especially the locals, know what’s at stake here, and they are more than willing to do what they can to help preserve Boracay,” Ang said.

The airport will remain operational since there would still be flights to serve the locals.