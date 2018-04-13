Boracay blues, SALN teapot tempest and Dengvaxia

IN dealing with Boracay, and the reported feared chaos, resulting in massive layoffs and business losses, we ought not to forget “that government is a human affair, and that men are ruled, not by words on paper or by abstract theories, but by other men. They are ruled well when their rulers understand the feelings and conception of the masses. They are ruled badly when that understanding is lacking.”

We know what conquering ex-general Roy Cimatu, ex-general Eduardo Año and their swashbuckling Commander in Chief, want. But, what do the Boracay masses, their local officials, and their civic, business and religious leaders, want?

What they want, hardly reported, should have been factored in to avoid another confusing Fire! Aim! Ready! decision. I read something about what its congressman (Carlito Marquez) said. But like a vast majority of his colleagues, he appears to have a bit role in a terrorized “echo chamber.” The Senate appears to be more circumspect but does the Prez know or care about what environment and natural resources committee chairman Cynthia A. Villar recommends? Which is a prudent, far from draconian, approach: only non-compliant owners and operators should be punished (OK, the Villars are reported to have property in Boracay but the test remains the greatest good for the greatest number).

Boracay lives matter too

Fine to save the environment but aren’t people’s lives, livelihood and well-being also worth saving? Given what Digong does in trashing the Chief Justice, no local court in a terrorized judiciary would dare meddle. Absent the reign of terror, a tough and fair-minded judge could have patiently guided the parties to an expedited win-win solution, not one imposed by outsiders or dayos. On timing, for instance, maybe closure not on April 25 but a few weeks or months later so everyone concerned would have a chance to adjust and avoid unemployment, starvation, resort to crime—survival is the first law of mankind—and bankruptcy. A truly independent judiciary can pick the least restrictive alternative to arrive at, again, the greatest good for the greatest number.

An independent judiciary would ignore Digong’s directive to land-reform Boracay, where there seems to be no CARPable area. And why the closure in the middle of the resort’s peak season? Would the beaches be turned into camote farms? Was that the Lord’s design for Boracay? For natives to come home and try to plant camote in the gorgeous beach?

Like Lon L. Fuller who I quote above, in his mythopoeic Case of the Speluncean Explorers, “I must confess that as I grow older I become more and more perplexed at men’s refusal to apply their common sense to problems of law and government.”

So, I ask, if I may, with Mareng Winnie Monsod, “How was close-Boracay decision made?” (PDI, “Get Real,” April 7, 2018). Through meticulous CSW (complete staff work) of FVR? Or FAR (Fire! Aim! Ready!) style of Digong? A terrorized Congress has not set a thoroughgoing hearing on a vital issue, with an eye on Digong and his Rant! Rant! Rant! style of leadership by public tongue-lashing (China exempted).

Tempest in a teapot

Meanwhile, the SALN issue is a tempest in a teapot in that one in violation could get away with a one-peso fine if the review and compliance opportunity is accorded, but disregarded, by the filer. Not impeachable at all. Nothing to do with integrity unless violated repeatedly perhaps, despite warnings.

In my “Supplement to motion for leave to file motion to intervene and opposition-in-intervention cum petition to recuse,” noted, not rejected, by the Supreme Court, I appended a footnote, “With a query whether the Honorable Solicitor General and his battery of assistants have complied with Sec. 7 of RA 3019, which they quote in bold for emphasis on pages 29-30 of their petition, against respondent, on whether they themselves have filed `a statement of the amounts and sources of [their]income, the amounts of [their]personal and family expenses and the amount of income taxes paid the next preceding fiscal year.’ They are of course presumed to know what they say and do. The People’s Tribunes may not be scofflaws or the Rule of Law is gone.”

Sanctimony we don’t need.

By the SolGen’s standard, all civil servants are lacking in integrity, beginning with the Prez, whose statement does not comply with the Tolentino Law. May I repeat my challenge, if the SolGen can produce his own compliance, I will eat it. I do have a copy of Prez Digong’s statement, filed on April 26, 2017. It does not mention his income earned, expenses incurred and taxes paid, either. To me, not an impeachable lapse involving integrity. He also listed his kin in government but I was disappointed that he did not identify who are assets or liabilities among Paolo, Sara (mga bunga ng pagmamahalan), January (manugang), Benjamin (utol) Duterte, Wilfrido (pamangkin) and Jean Villarica (pamangkin) and Agnes Reyes-Carpio (balae).

What should the Solgen and the Prez do? Review and amend, in compliance, as provided by law. The same goes for all in government, including all the justices. And do not scoff at theTolentino Law of 1960 in our scofflaw society.

Sad that aside from the catfight in the Supreme Court between two gifted strong-willed women, another rhubarb last Tuesday was reported outside the session hall in Baguio. Compañero Larry Gadon was shown flashing the “You are No. 1” sign with his middle finger in Baguio. Had I been there, I would have considered barking back “illegitimi non carborundum!” – Don’t let the bastards grind you down! Given my health issues, while I was in the well-attended pro-judicial independence assembly in Quezon City last Monday, I could not go up to Baguio.

I don’t think the SC may compel anyone to speak; the right to speak includes the right not to. Or we are back to Torquemada and the Inquisition. One may only be compelled to do so on assurance of immunity or some functional equivalent. One cannot be compelled to be the tool of his own condemnation. There must be a limit to the effort to humiliate the CJ, who has shown how gutsy or astig, like a Batang Tondo o Pier or BatamPasig, a Batang Kamuning, can be. Way to go, Ma’am, Godspeed, you can only fall into the arms of reasonable patriots (no monopoly, of course), pretending to be unafraid while terror reigns.

For the SC, for its own sake, most prudent may be to dismiss the quo warranto case and leave it to the Senate to decide the CJ’s fate, for legitimacy, credibility and acceptability. Else, it may be perceived as taking orders from Malacañang, which should not be seen as singing and flaunting “Whatever-Lolo-Wants-Lolo-Gets.” Lutong Lolo, willy-nilly. Like the Macoy Supreme Court, it may not go down in history, but simply go down.

Again, Fuller: “More governments have been wrecked and more human misery caused, by the lack of accord between ruler and ruled than by any other factor that can be discerned in history. Once drive a sufficient wedge between the mass of people and those who direct their legal, political and economic life, and our society is ruined.”

Does the Boracay common tao—the masa,including the indigenous katutubos—matter?

Agrarian reform? Josme!

CSW on Dengvaxia

Wanted: CSW. Did PNoy lack CSW on Dengvaxia? Here expertise matters. Were I in his shoes I would have to rely on medical doctors in the Department of Health, led by Secretary Janette Garin and Secretary Paulynn Ubial. And not gamble as there was the possibility of widespread dengue. There was a sense of urgency and he could get rapped for not being decisive and fast enough. I find it hard to believe that he sat down with Secretaries Garin and Ubial, as well as Secretary Butch Abad and said: “Today, let us see how we can knock off some children, given our population problem.”

Should the new Constitution require infallibility on the part of presidential aspirants? Then, only those named Perfecto/Perfecta need apply.

A president should answer only to his conscience and to history. Anyone with a moist eye on the presidency may be serenaded with “Smoke Gets in Your Eyes.”

O politique, que de crimes on commet in ton nom! Oh politics, how many crimes are committed in thy name!