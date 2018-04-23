‘Boracay casino issue up to DoT, Pagcor’

Undersecretary Martin Dino of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) on Sunday said the issue on whether a casino should rise in Boracay or not should be left to the Department of Tourism (DoT) and the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (Pagcor).

“Ang pagpuna sa isyu ng casino sa Boracay ay dapat nanggagaling sa tourism o Pagcor. Kaming mga nasa DILG ay dapat inaatupag ang mga pagbabantay at paggabay sa mga lokal na opisyal kung sila ay talagang tumatalima sa kanilang mga tungkulin (The issue on casinos in Boracay should be discussed by the Department of Tourism or the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation. We in DILG are in charge of guiding local officials to ensure that they really are doing their jobs),” Dino explained.

He issued the statement after another DILG executive, Assistant Secretary Epimaco Densing 3rd, made comments on the issue which Dino said was an encroachment of the turf of other agencies.

Densing had said that a casino should not be put up in Boracay.

Dino said establishments may operate anywhere “provided they comply with all the laws and regulations, including environmental ones.”

“Kung magiging kapakipakinabang lalong lalo na sa mga mamayang naninirahan sa lugar na mabibigyan ng kabuhayan dahil sa pagtatayo ng mga hotel o casino, bakit hindi? Kung ang mga ito naman ay sumunod sa mga batas at regulasyon bago magtayo ng kanilang mga istraktura. (If it would be beneficial to the residents, why not? If they adhere to and abide by the laws and regulations of the land before they are built),” he explained.

As the undersecretary in charge of barangays, Dino will fly to Boracay on April 26, the day the island will be closed, to confer with officials of three barangay (village) that have jurisdiction over the island. Dino said he wants to know if these officials committed lapses in the conduct of their mandate that led to the sorry state of the island.

If any village official will be found guilty of negligence, that official may be suspended or jailed, Dino said.

“Frontline ang barangay officials partikular ang mga barangay captains. Sila ang pumipirma at nagbibigay ng clearance sa mga pagpapatayo ng anumang istraktura sa kanilang nasasakupan. Pihadong may nag kapera sa kanila kaya dumami ang mga pagtatayo ng iligal na istraktura doon (Barangay officials, particularly the chairmen, are in the frontline. They sign and issue clearances. It is possible that money changed hands),” the official said.

President Rodrigo Duterte had ordered the closure of the world-class island for six months for massive rehabilitation.

Soften blow

Former president Gloria Arroyo, now a lawmaker of Pampanga, called on the Filipino-Chinese community to help soften the blow of the closure of the world famous Boracay island.

She urged the Filipino-Chinese community to invite tourists to visit other areas.

“With one million Chinese tourists who came to the country, the Filipino-Chinese community should do their part in making sure that the country keeps such momentum by inviting more Chinese tourists to the country amid the Boracay closure,” Arroyo said.

“I would want those Chinese tourists who know only Boracay to be able to go to other parts of the Philippines rather than go to Bali or Phuket. I hope that the Filipino Chinese members of the Federation, in your own areas, would be able to bring them to other areas that are unknown to China so we don’t lose them [to other countries],” she said in her speech during the Mid-Term Regional Members’ Association Conference of the Federation of Filipino-Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Inc. (FFCCCII) held over the weekend.

Arroyo called on FFCCCII members to spearhead the packaging of tours suitable to Chinese customs and traditions.

with Llanesca Panti