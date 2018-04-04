‘Boracay closure to have little impact’

The recommended six-month closure of Boracay Island will have no significant impact on the overall economy, soecioeconomic planning officials said on Tuesday.

“Basically, the overall picture we see is even if say the ban extends to up to six months, at the macro level its not going to be significant,” National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) director Reynaldo Cancio said during a press briefing.

“The most is something like 0.1 percent of GDP (gross domestic product),” he added.

The NEDA has already submitted its position on the issue to the Office of the President but its officials declined to provide details.

“We have actually submitted our proposal, analysis and recommendations to the Office of the President and I think we cannot really yet discuss the very details,” NEDA Undersecretary Rosemarie Edillon said.

Moving forward, Edillon said there should be coordination between local government units (LGU) and the Department of Tourism if the ban pushes through to address tourist arrivals and job loss.

“It is really a matter of coordination. Tourists who were intending to go to Boracay should be accommodated in the establishments outside of Boracay,” she said.

“We are also talking about the impact on the workers. We do have a count already of how many would be affected. And for this, the LGUs will also need to coordinate closely with the Department of Tourism for possible placement of these workers to the nearby establishments not affected by the closure,” Edillon added.

A six-month closure beginning April 26 has been recommended by the Boracay Task Force composed of the departments of Environment and Natural Resources, Tourism, and Interior and Local Government.

The Department of Trade and Industry has also submitted a separate recommendation calling for a closure to be done in phases.