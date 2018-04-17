Boracay Dragon Boat Festival to push through

Not even the resort island’s impending six-month closure can stop the 2018 Boracay International Dragon Boat Festival from pushing through on April 19 to 21 along the waters of Station 2.

More than 10 countries will see action in the three-day tilt that features 250-meter and 500-meter races, among them Canada, USA, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, China, Hong Kong, Singapore and Malaysia

Teams from Manila, Cebu, Davao and host Boracay will represent the Philippines in the annual event that offers 1,128 medals, 60 trophies and 15 plaques.

The event begins with a parade on April 19 to be followed by cocktails, and the dotting of the eye to wake up the dragon ritual signaling the start of the competition.

“Proud to paddle for DNA again at Boracay this year, the most beautiful Dragon Boat racing venue with wonderful hospitality. Can’t wait. Yes, we will paddle once again ‘Paddle as One’ and have great fun doing it,” American team DNA posted on its Facebook page.

The Maroochy Sea Dragons from Australia will compete in the race for the first time.

The 500m races fire off on Friday (April 20) at 7 a.m. while the 250m races are slated on Saturday (April 21).

The awarding ceremonies will be held on Saturday night.

THE TIMES