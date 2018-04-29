Boracay ‘plan’ will lead to a bigger future mess

THE government’s plan to close Boracay for six months to remedy the island’s execrable condition after years of abuse as the Philippines’ tourism “jewel” has been one of the most contentious public issues so far this year. The way the initiative is being handled now, it is almost certain to become an even bigger headache for the country in the future.

Even though the order by President Rodrigo Duterte came across as capricious, an impression that was only reinforced by the mere three weeks permitted between his verbal directive and its implementation, rehabilitating Boracay was apparently not an idea that he only had while he was saying it, as many of his policies seem to be.

There has been a number of “master plans” for Boracay created over the past 20 years, both within the government and without, and so there is plenty of reference material on which to base a rehabilitation and redevelopment initiative. This presumably informed the discussions of the inter-agency task force (comprising the Department of Interior and Local Government, the Department of Tourism, and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources) formed by Duterte back in February to develop solutions to fix what he decried as a “cesspool.”

The president’s interest in the matter probably spurred the task force to move quickly, but there is no excuse for these supposed experts, with as much informational resources as they needed at their disposal, to have produced such poor work. The plan, which is not even written down in one clear, concise document for public consumption (as it should be), essentially involves simply “cleaning up” the island. Upgrading and improving the road is the most extensive work intended, and really the only “new” idea presented. Beyond that, the activity will focus on aggressively correcting violations of laws and regulations that already exist with respect to waste management, sanitary systems, zoning limits, and the legalities of business ownership, licensing, and registration.

Assuming all goes well, what the shutdown period will accomplish is to return Boracay to a state where it is cleaner, more comfortable, and more accessible to the business and visitor loads the island currently bears. This is completely inadequate, and within a relatively short period after it reopens—perhaps a year or two—Boracay is very likely to again be in the same sorry shape it is now, or even worse.

There are several glaring omissions in the current plan that make its eventual failure almost inevitable. First, as has been widely reported, the actual carrying capacity of the island – how many residents and visitors it can accommodate at any given time without overloading the infrastructure or causing environmental damage – is not actually known. The Ecosystems Research and Development Bureau (ERDB) of the DENR is reportedly working on that assessment, but has not produced it yet. Thus, the government is proceeding blindly with the rehabilitation; when it reopens, Boracay might instantly be overwhelmed, undoing all the effort to repair it.

On the other hand, if the government knew Boracay’s carrying capacity, limited development to match that, and then strictly enforced limitations on the numbers of visitors, Boracay would become a much more valuable tourism resource, because the limitation of supply (access to the island) in the face of continuing high demand for it would raise prices. This is a point that the current management of the Department of Tourism, whose understanding of “long-term” apparently means “next Wednesday,” completely misses, as demonstrated by the utter horror with which it has reacted to any suggestion that falls short of encouraging untrammeled expansion.

The current plan also does not productively address the role of the island’s small community of native Ati people, beyond generally acknowledging that they have a right to be there and need to be accommodated. Neither the government nor the activists who have taken up the cudgels for indigenous peoples’ rights have ever considered the potential economic part native communities can and should play in tourism enterprises; if they did, they would realize that addressing the economic aspects of the issue would automatically solve most of the contentious political and social issues.

The reason for this is that one key component of the marketability and sustainability of destination tourism is cultural authenticity. It may not mean as much to domestic tourists, but it is a significant selling point for foreign visitors; after all, nice beaches are a dime a dozen in this part of the world. Offering something uniquely local adds some encouragement to prospective visitors to choose our nice beach instead of someone else’s. And real cultural authenticity sells better than the trite artifice of colorful festivals or overdone native-themed restaurants.

My own home in the US is a perfect example of how letting local culture determine tourism development can lead to a very profitable and sustainable sector. I grew up in Lancaster, Pennsylvania—Amish Country, otherwise colloquial known as the home of the “Pennsylvania Dutch” (they’re actually of German descent). The conservative, deeply religious people are well-known for their plain style of living; they adhere to complicated doctrines that oblige them to shun most modern conveniences like electricity, telephones, mechanical farming equipment, and cars. A drive through some of the rural areas of Lancaster County is almost like stepping through a time machine into a land that has changed very little since the 17th century, and that attracts hordes of visitors every year, particularly during the summer months.

The reason it works, and will for as long as the Amish culture exists, is that the tourism authorities and industry largely let the Amish look after the business themselves. Yes, there are a couple of resorts, and an amusement park, and a number of tacky “Dutch-themed” restaurants in the mix, but these play a minor role; it is the Amish people’s own businesses, their shops and markets, which, in spite of their awareness that they are also catering to tourist customers, are first and foremost components of their everyday communities, that are the big draw.

Deferring to the Ati of Boracay in the planning for the island’s tourism industry, letting them take the lead in developing the business would not only create something found nowhere else in the world—as it is, Boracay’s only feature is not even unique in this country—it is also the best way to ensure that business remains sustainable. Under the current plan, which has no more depth or breadth in terms of tourism management than cleaning a hotel room, the problems of overcrowding and environmental degradation are simply being pushed a little further into the future to be faced again when they are much worse than they are now.

ben.kritz@manilatimes.net