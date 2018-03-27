‘Boracay project not a mega casino’—LRWC

THE planned $550-million Boracay resort in partnership with Macau’s Galaxy Entertainment Group is not a “mega casino,” listed Leisure and Resorts World Corp. (LRWC) said on Monday.

In a statement, LRWC said bulk of the gross floor area it purchased would be allotted for the development of premium hotels while the maximum footprint for the casino and gaming area would not exceed 7.5 percent.

“Thus, the planned Boracay Resort is expected to churn more revenues from the hotel and other ancillary businesses vis-a-vis the gaming segment as it attracts customers all over the region looking for luxury Asian destinations,” LRWC vice-president for legal affairs Katrina Nepomuceno said.

Nepomuceno said LRWC and Galaxy Entertainment were expected to leverage on the latter’s database of clients across the region, specifically families and clients from Galaxy’s loyalty program, to contribute approximately 50 percent of the customers while the remaining 50 percent will come from Chinese tourists.

To minimize the resort’s impact on the environment and preserve greenery, LRWC said the development would be constructed with lots of open spaces and lush landscaping.

“In addition, the resort will be designed to provide ample space for all the comforts, luxuries and activities for each family member. To do this, project proponents are committed to maintain a low-density development.

Last week, the two firms were granted a provisional gaming license to operate Boracay Philippines Resort and Leisure Corp., an integrated resort development on the premier tourist island.

Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (Pagcor) chair and CEO Andrea Domingo and the project proponents signed the contract for the license last Wednesday, to jumpstart the process of securing all necessary permits and clearances prior to construction.

Based on the project’s timetable, the development is expected to be completed and be fully operational by 2021.