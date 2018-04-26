Boracay shuts down

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Photos taken in Boracay 10 years ago. PHOTOS BY EDWIN SALLAN AND IZA GABRIELLE IGLESIAS

BORACAY, the world-famous tourist island destination in the Philippines known for its white-sand beaches, shut down, effective midnight on Thursday, to pave the way for its six-month rehabilitation after President Rodrigo Duterte called it a “cesspool.”

During the lockdown, facilities for raw sewage treatment will be set up and illegal structures will be demolished.

Last week, riot police and soldiers were deployed to the island to ensure its peaceful closure. ARIC JOHN SY CUA

Photos taken in Boracay Island a week before its closure. AFP PHOTOS