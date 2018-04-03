Boracay task force told to justify 6-month closure

TWO paragraphs are not enough.

Malacañang wants a detailed memorandum from the interagency task force that recommended a six-month closure of Boracay Island beginning April 26, with a Palace official saying the March 22 letter addressed to President Rodrigo Duterte was too short.

“The Office of the President, through the executive secretary’s office, [has]requested the three agencies to submit a more detailed memo on the justification or [if]there is any qualification at all to their recommendation and I think today we’ll be receiving those memoranda, expanding, explaining and justifying their recommendation,” Senior Deputy Executive Secretary Menardo Guevarra said in a news briefing.

“From the looks of it, based on that… I think a two-paragraph letter of recommendation, it would appear to be a total ban as recommended. That’s why we are asking for some qualifications if there are any,” Guevarra said.

The Boracay Task Force is composed of the Departments of Environment and Natural Resources, Tourism and Interior and Local Government.

Guevarra said Duterte wanted to know the economic impact of the closure on Boracay business, residents and workers, aside from the condition of the island’s environment.

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) also submitted a separate recommendation, calling for a closure to be done in phases, which the Palace will also consider, the official said.

State of Calamity declaration eyed

Guevarra also said the declaration of a state of calamity was also being considered by Duterte since it would let the affected residents and workers avail themselves of calamity loans and other benefits to “tide themselves over.”

Guevarra also addressed criticism that the proposed $500-million casino by Macau’s Galaxy Entertainment and the Philippines’ Leisure and Resorts World Corp. was “inconsistent” with Duterte’s plan to rehabilitate Boracay.

He added that the construction of a casino in Boracay was permissible as long as the requirements were met.

“First of all, it’s Pagcor matter, whether to grant or to grant a license to operate. And what I can say is for as long as any establishment for that matter, including this casino complies with all the regulatory requirements like environmental rules and regulations, there should be no problem with that. That also provides employment for residents there,” Guevarra said.

Pagcor is the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp., the state-owned casino operator and regulator.

In a news briefing two weeks ago, Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr. said there was “no link” between the casino and the planned temporary closure of Boracay.