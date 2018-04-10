‘Boracay to become land reform area’

BORACAY Island will be a “land reform area” for farmers, President Rodrigo Duterte said on Monday as he clarified that there was no plan, so far, for the government to approve a casino project on the island.

In a news conference in Davao City before leaving for China, Duterte said no casinos would be built on Boracay while it is closed for cleaning.

“There are no plans for a casino. Let’s stop it because it’s too much. There’s a casino here, casino there,” Duterte told reporters.

The President insisted that by law, the whole island is owned by the government.

“You tell me ‘How about the business there?’ I’m sorry but that is the law. The law says that it is a forest land, agricultural. Why would I deviate from that? Do I have a good reason to do that?” he added.

Duterte’s remarks came after the state-run Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. drew criticism for approving the license of Macau casino operator Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd. and its local partner Leisure and Resorts World Corp. (LRWC) for a $500-million casino-resort on Boracay Island.

The developers made the announcement last month after they signed a provisional license with the country’s gaming regulator. This was despite Duterte’s orders to close the island for a cleanup.

The President has approved the six-month total closure of Boracay effective April 26.

Duterte will sign a proclamation declaring a state of calamity in the world-famous island resort.

But he clarified that government aid that would result from the calamity decree would only be for “poor Filipinos.”

“I will not spend any single centavo for those inns there, hotel owners or motels. [And on those beautiful houses], do not expect me to pay anything,” he added.

Even foreign businessmen will not be given financial assistance, he said.

Also on Monday, the Department of Labor (DoLE) said business establishments in the island of Boracay could not simply lay off their workers due to the impending six-month closure on April 26.

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello 3rd told radio station dzBB that employers should first have a “just cause” to lay off workers.

Those who will be laid off should also receive separation pay from their employers.

“There has to be a valid reason. That closure is temporary,” he added.

Bello was reacting to reports that at least 280 newly hired workers have been laid off by a hotel chain in anticipation of zero bookings during the six-month closure.

The date of the closure comes a day before the annual LaBoracay, a summer party event on the island resort that usually lasts until May 1 or Labor Day.

Bello said the department should be informed by firms before laying off workers.

He likewise assured the public that the government would provide work for those who would be displaced by the six-month closure.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development will set up two operation centers, where affected workers and residents can avail themselves of cash aid and other services.

with FRANCIS EARL A. CUETO