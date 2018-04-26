Thursday, April 26, 2018
    Boracay to recover quickly – PCCI exec

    Business

    Boracay should quickly recover from a six-month shutdown as the island will remain a premier tourist draw, a Philippince Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) official said.

    “It is so easy to recover,” PCCI director Samie Lim told reporters on Tuesday. “Boracay is very unique island, a jewel, one of a kind.”

    A tourist practices with a paddleboard during a sunset in Philippine’s Boracay island on April 24, 2018, ahead of its closure. AFP photo

    “When Boracay opens, it will open with a bang. They will get even more (tourists),” he added.

    “I don’t think it will take long … within a month.”


    President Rodrigo Duterte ordered Boracay closed to tourists beginning today after establishments were found to be violating environmental laws.

    Unbridled expansion was said to have made the island a “cesspool” and the government itself came under fire for allowing the construction of a $500-million resort-casino complex.

    Lim opposed this, stating that “Boracay does not need a casino as another attraction. It is such a great attraction already, it doesn’t need another attractions.”

    The casino resort, he said, should instead be built in Caticlan — the jumping off point for tourists going to Boracay.

    “Caticlan will grow so fast if there’s going to be a casino in Caticlan,” Lim said.

     

