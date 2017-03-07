Boracay voted among Top 10 destinations

Boracay was voted into the CTrip Top 10 Islands Destination Awards 2016 alongside Phuket, Malaysia, Maldives, Tahiti, Mauritius, Guam, Bali, Saipan and Okinawa.

The awarding ceremony took place at the newly opened 7-star Wanda Reign Hotel at the Bund in Shanghai.

Now on its second year, the CTrip Travel Awards aims to recognize top destinations and travel service providers in Asia Pacific.

CTrip is a Chinese travel service provider based in Shanghai.

Vice Consul André Peter Estanislao of the Philippine Consulate General in Shanghai received the award on behalf of the country.