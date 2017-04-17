Bornea twins to spice up GAB tilt

Fighting twins Jake and Jade Bornea headline the 3rd Games and Amusement Board (GAB) Philippine Boxing Convention slated on May 12 at the Waterfront Insular Hotel in Lanang, Davao City.

Jake of Sanman-Amoy Boxing Stable will be fighting Renerio “Amazing” Arizala of the Jonathan Peñalosa Boxing Gym in Manda­luyong City for the vacant World Boxing Federation Inter-continental super flyweight title.

Coming off a seventh round technical knockout loss to British Andrey Selby last November, Jake will try to bounce back and improve his 11-2 win-loss card.

“I will not take him lightly and I’m expecting a better Arizala this time” said Jake, who was beaten by Ari­zala via unanimous decision in his first title defense of his World Boxing Organization (WBO) Asia Pacific Youth flyweight title last April 2.

Meanwhile, Jade, who is fighting out of General Santos City, will battle former Philippine Boxing Federation (PBF) light flyweight champion Jetly Purisima in the undercard battle.

Jade is undefeated in seven matches (7-0) while Purisima holds a 21-22-4 (win-loss-draw) slate including six knockouts.

“We believe that that Bornea twins have great potentials and this is their time to showcase their talents,” said Jim Claude Manangquil of Sanman Promotions in an interview on Monday.

Boxing promoters, managers and ring officials in the Philippines will witness the boxing event, which is organized by GAB.

Besides the tournament, the convention will host series of seminars for referees including the unified rules of boxing, ring mechanics, discussing fouls, and referee’s code of conduct, among others.

Invited guest speakers are international judge Hubert Minn and international referee Tony Weeks.