Borres bests rivals in 115th PSL National Series

Veteran campaigner Marie Joe Borres topped the girls’ 12-year 400m Open Water category of the 115th Philippine Swimming League (PSL) National Series – 2nd Gov. Miraflores Swim Cup in Malay, Aklan.

Borres, who saw action in major international competitions abroad, posted a time record of four minutes and 16.40 seconds to rule her age group in the tournament supported by The Manila Times.

The other gold medal winners were Micaela Jasmine Mojdeh (girls’ 10-year 200m), Marc Bryan Dula (boys’ 10-year 200m), Azryle Jeca Garcia (girl’ 9-year 20m), Lowestein Julian Lazaro (boys’ 14-year 400m) and Lucio Cuyong II (boys’ 13-year 600m).

Kobe Soguilon and Ony Valencia topped the centerpiece 600m Open Water.

Soguilon checked in at six minutes and 39.06 seconds to win the gold medal in the boys’ 16-over class. He defeated Recz Edward Agustin (7:58.12) and Ariel Mesa (10:41.44), who settled for silver and bronze, respectively.

For his part, Valencia ruled the boys’ 15-year category in 6:35.67, beating silver medalist Paul Anzon Milanes (7:19.62) and bronze medalist Lance Roldan (7:56.35).

Also topping their respective events were Roselle Palma (girls’ 7-year 200m), Kate Roberto (girls’ 8-year 200m), King Roberto (boys’ 6-under 200m), Aishel Cid Evangelista (boys’ 7-year 200m), Master Charles Janda (boys’ 8-year 200m), Lord Janda (boys’ 9-year 200m), Joanna Amor Cervas (girls’ 11-year 400m), Jennuel Booh De Leon (boys’ 11-year 400m) Jermaine Eulin (boys’ 12-year 400m), Angela Figalan (girls’ 13-year 600m), Riandrea Chico (girls’ 15-year 600m) and Laira Enero (girls’ 16-over 600m).

“We have spotted a lot of talented swimmers here in Aklan and we’re hoping to develop them, give them proper training and exposure to improve their talent. It’s a step-by-step process and hopefully one day, they’ll blossom into full-grown swimmers,” said PSL President Susan Papa.

The Aklan Swimming Team took the overall title after collecting 1,361 points while Metro Iloilo Poseidon Swim Club wound up second with 343 points followed by Navotas Swim Team in third with 225 points.

Rounding up the Top 10 are Susan Papa Swim Academy, Panaad Swim Team, Capiz Turbo Shark Swim Club, Ichthus Swim Team, Team Juvelo, Eacica Varsity Swim Team and Assa Villa Mejia Swim Team.

The PSL is recognized by the Philippine Sports Commission as an official swimming association in the country following its impressive grassroots development program that aims to train talented swimmers for future international competitions.

It is also accredited by the Federation of School Sports Association of the Philippines—an affiliate of the International University Sports Federation (FISU).