Borrowing limits eased for infra project financing

Monetary authorities have moved to relax borrowing limits to spur bank lending for infrastructure projects.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas on Thursday said that its policymaking Monetary Board had approved a separate single borrower’s limit (SBL) — currently at 25 percent of a bank or quasi-bank’s (QB) net worth — for special purpose entities (SPEs) set up to implement major projects.

“Such SPEs were given their own separate SBL in consideration of the independence they usually enjoy under project finance schemes,” the central bank said of the move, which it describe as in support of the government’s “Build Build Build” program.

“SPEs are ring-fenced by appropriate legal structures, operational set-up and controls so that assets and cash flows of SPEs remain separate from those of their sponsors, shareholders and other related parties,” it added.

Financial institutions have to be mindful of the risks involved and lending to SPEs will be “subject to certain conditions to ensure effective risk monitoring and management”, the BSP said.

Standard prudential controls can include pledges of borrowers’ shares, assignments of borrowers’ assets, revenues, cash waterfall accounts and project documents.

“To curb excessive credit risk-taking, banks/QBs must also take into account their total project finance exposures in managing large exposures and credit risk concentrations,” which will also apply to loans extended to SPEs involved in project finance.

The central bank said that it had also issued a circular requiring banks to submit more granular reports, starting June 30, 2018, about their real estate exposures.

“This will aid the BSP in crafting more informed and calibrated policy decisions in areas that require careful supervisory action,” it explained.