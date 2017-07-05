Bosh parts ways with Miami Heat

MIAMI: The Miami Heat officially waived forward Chris Bosh on Tuesday (Wednesday in Manila), the same day the NBA club announced that they would eventually retire his jersey.

The 11-time all-star missed the 2016-17 season after he failed a preseason physical due to a blood clot issue.

“He is, without a doubt, one of the greatest players in the history of the franchise. The number ‘1’ will never be worn by another player and we can’t wait to someday hang his jersey in the rafters,” said Miami president Pat Riley.

The decision to waive Bosh was a formality after the two sides agreed to resolution on his contract six weeks ago.

Under terms of the agreement, the Heat will pay the 33-year-old Bosh $52 million over the next two years.

Bosh’s salary will not count against the team’s salary cap, meaning they will be able use that money to sign players.

The six-foot-11 Bosh was an all-star in each of his six seasons with the Heat, helping Miami advance to four straight NBA finals and win back-to-back championships in 2012 and 2013.

In 13 NBA seasons, seven with the Toronto Raptors, Bosh has averaged 19.2 points and 8.5 rebounds in 893 career NBA games.

AFP