BOSS JIMMY SAYS

STRESS BUSTER

I see to it that I still smile during times of pressure. I’m very serious at work but forget the problems when I’m out of the office – even for just a few hours. You can’t solve them at home anyway.



COMPLEX BUSINESS

Running an airline is more complicated than any of the other businesses I’ve been involved in. I worked practically 12 hours a day in the first six months of joining PAL just trying to understand the revenue process and operations. But the advantage of being an accountant is that you are able to see all phases of the business.

RIGHT MOVES

Accounting is now more than just numbers. It’s studying them and using the information to analyze costs. Are you making the right expenses and charges to help the company increase profitability?

BY DESIGN

If I didn’t become an accountant, I would have been a civil engineer. I like looking at buildings and how they are designed. I enjoy reading Architectural Digest. I didn’t build my home in Magallañes Village, but my wife and I made some changes, following some feng shui practices.

PRIME CUSTOMERS

I don’t have a problem working with millennials. We have millennials working in the office. I find them very active and vocal about what they want to say. PAL certainly wants them as customers.