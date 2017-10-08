‘Bossing and Ai’ claims weekend primetime spot

Reigning over weekend primetime anew are primetime Blockbuster Comedy Royalties Bossing Vic Sotto and Comedy Queen Ai Ai delas Alas, whose new breed of comedy game, “Bossing and Ai,” premiered the previous week.

Advertisements

Each week is going to be “Bossing” versus the “Queen of Comedy” as the show pits them against each other together with a different team—and they will try to battle it out in different and exciting segments.

Taking the late night timeslot, delas Alas noted, “Mas makikita rito kung paano kaming magbiruan ni Bossing, at exciting kasi talagang paligsahan kami. Kailangan nilang abangan kung sino sa amin ang mas witty.”

Meanwhile, Bossing doesn’t seem to get intimidated, as their long-lasting friendship has made him memorize his partner’s tactics. “Kabisado ko na siya, kaya mas dapat siyang maghanda,” Bossing quips.

Joining the duo are Jose Manalo as Bossing’s permanent sidekick; and the loud and perky Tart Carlos, as Ai Ai’s permanent ally. Game master Oyo Sotto, will facilitate the games every week and will deliver the losers’ consequences every month. On its pilot episode, they were joined by Teri Onor as one of the game participants.