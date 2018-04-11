Botanical and vitamin-infused cosmetics now in PH

When it comes to cosmetics, the term “all-natural” is not a thing of the new millennium. Introduced into the Philippine market in time for summer 2018, in fact, is an American makeup brand that was founded in Florida way back in 1985, which has been giving women “good for your skin” botanical and vitamin infused formulas for over three decades.

At an exclusive launch at Edsa Shang­ri-La Manila, representatives of Palladio related how the beauty group has long prided itself in developing formulas enhanced with exotic and tropical natural ingredients—these are comprised of essential oils, nuts and butters, tropical flowers and rain forest greens.

“Palladio Cosmetics is comprised of a diverse selection of products and shade availabilities that have always been on-trend through the years, and made for a very engaged beauty customer, who via worldwide research, is motivated to purchase ‘natural ingredients that are good for her skin.’ Statistics show that 89 percent of women prefer natural formulations,” explained Robby da Silva, brand marketing consultant in the Philippines.

Among Palladio’s best sellers in over 40 countries that now includes the Philippines, exclusively at Rustan’s, are its Rice Primer and Pressed Rice Powder, I’m Blushing 2-in-1 Lip and Cheek Tint, Day-Time Eye Shadow Quad, Water-Proof Eye Liner, and MaXXLash Lengthening Mascara.

Its featured natural ingredients are shown in the images below.