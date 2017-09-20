Botanika Nature is a design masterpiece

Luxe, world-class and exclusive—this is Botanika Nature Residences, a premium residential development that is an architectural gem in Filinvest City in Alabang, Muntinlupa City. A project by Filigree, the newest luxury real estate marque in the country, Botanika’s vision of an unmatched gracious lifestyle for its residents is reflected in its exceptional design, concept, and attention to detail.

Botanika Nature Residences was conceived as a unique architectural masterpiece, a concept driven by a multidisciplinary approach to design that makes the most of its strategic location and topography, climate, and culture. Bringing this foresight to life are industry experts: local Architect-of-Record Leandro V. Locsin Partners (LVLP), in collaboration with California-based global architecture, planning, and design firm Architecture International (AI), and landscape consultant AECOM.

“The Botanika concept sets it all, and that was a mission statement in one word,” said Bill Higgins, one of the principals of AI. “It’s interesting that Filigree came up with the name Botanika, and we like that name very much because we are very interested in what we call bioclimatic architecture—architecture that has relationship to nature.”

Botanika’s iconic leaf-shaped structure, purposely set wide apart to create an atrium at the core, further highlights the verdant spaces that it embraces. The interplay of materials—stone walls, wooden soft lift, and the lush gardens—also gives the building a true resort-like setting, allowing for a supreme living experience. “The strong use of wood throughout the ground level lobbies, the amenities and circulation paths, support the natural, organic gardens and unique lifestyle of this tropical home,” said John Sheehy, also one of the principals of AI.

“When you look at the model units, you see how these can be transformed into a luxurious environment, and working with LVLP, Botanika’s attention to quality and detail—from the lobby to the amenity spaces—shines through,” Sheehy added. At Botanika, there is a variety of units, where, as you get higher, landscaped terraces that are more than just your usual balconies are yours for the taking.

Prime residential development

As a prime residential development, most design challenges come in creating value. What sets Filigree apart is that it gives emphasis on upscale living while retaining the privacy. Botanika Nature Residences, as among its unparalleled portfolio of projects, is reflective of this vision.

Intentionally allotting 70 percent of the entire development to open spaces, Botanika lives up to the sense of exclusivity and utmost luxury, a feature that has become a rarity these days. Botanika takes pride in being a low-density vertical village, with a limited number of generous and finely crafted units available. The finishes of these units also complement its world-class exteriors.

As the team behind Filigree sees more sense in creating value through lower densities and enhanced breathing spaces, they collaborated with experts to fulfill their mission of creating a brand so exquisitely above the rest. And among the results—Botanika Nature Residences.