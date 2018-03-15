Botched abduction ends in unplanned wedding of two young students

ILIGAN CITY: The City Police Office reported that witnesses saw a young man being forced into a car at the port area here on Tuesday.

A police patrol in the area chased the car until the suspects and the supposed victim were intercepted and brought to Police Station 5 at Poblacion.

Senior Insp. Leony Roy Ga, city police director, said that upon investigation, it turned out that a Maranao family was forced to abduct the man, a 17-year-old student, since he was suspected of impregnating their daughter, reportedly 16 years old.

The young man and his abductors are all from Lanao del Sur.

The supposed kidnap victim called up his parents to tell them that he would marry the girl belonging to the irate Maranao family.

The five-hour investigation into the abduction turned into negotiations for a wedding.

Investigators said the would-be kidnap victim and his abductors had to wait it out since the young man’s parents were making the trip from Marawi to Iligan.

Ga said the two families agreed to the marriage of the young man and the girl.

Since the young man and his abductors refused to consider the matter a police incident and requested that the matter not be placed in the station’s blotter, the police did not release the names of those involved in the incident to the media.

“No one wants to file charges,” Ga said.

The withholding of any information to the public is to protect the “maratabat” or pride of the Maranaos, the police added.

Maratabat is one of the most important cultural values of the Maranaos.

Forced weddings in Marawi and Lanao del Sur are quite common. A wedding negotiation is completed once the family of the girl agrees to pay the bride price.