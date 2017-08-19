Saturday, August 19, 2017
    • The Manila Times Online
    • The Manila Times Online
    You are at:»»Bourdais fit to return – IndyCar

    Bourdais fit to return – IndyCar

    0
    By on Sports

    CHICAGO: French driver Sebastien Bourdais was given the green light to return to racing on Thursday following injuries sustained in a crash during Indy 500 qualifying.

    Sebastien Bourdais AFP PHOTO

    IndyCar medical director Geoffrey Billows said an examination of the 38-year-old Dale Coyne Racing driver showed he was fit to resume racing.

    Four-time IndyCar champion Bourdais suffered multiple fractures to his hip and pelvis following high-speed crash on May 20.

    Billows said Bourdais was evaluated by orthopedic consultant Dr. Kevin Scheid on Tuesday before being cleared to return.

    Bourdais had also undergone a medical evaluation in a driving test at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on July 31.

    AFP

    Share.
    loading...
    Loading...

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.

    Leave A Reply

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.