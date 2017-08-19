Bourdais fit to return – IndyCar

CHICAGO: French driver Sebastien Bourdais was given the green light to return to racing on Thursday following injuries sustained in a crash during Indy 500 qualifying.

IndyCar medical director Geoffrey Billows said an examination of the 38-year-old Dale Coyne Racing driver showed he was fit to resume racing.

Four-time IndyCar champion Bourdais suffered multiple fractures to his hip and pelvis following high-speed crash on May 20.

Billows said Bourdais was evaluated by orthopedic consultant Dr. Kevin Scheid on Tuesday before being cleared to return.

Bourdais had also undergone a medical evaluation in a driving test at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on July 31.

AFP