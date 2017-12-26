‘Bourse’s takeover of WESM possible’

The Philippine Stock Exchange’s (PSE) proposal to operate the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM) may happen if rules governing it are amended, according to a member of the transition committee managing the trading platform.

In a Philippine Electricity Market Corp. (PEMC) event on December 22, lawyer Francis Saturnino Juan said the proposal came from stakeholders and among those gathered during consultations.

Juan is a member of the transition panel created by the Department of Energy (DoE) in July to manage the WESM and PEMC in the short term. It came after the resignation of Melinda Ocampo as PEMC president that month.

The lawyer’s statement came after PSE President Ramon Monzon implied in October that the bourse is discussing with the DoE about running the WESM as part of a move to diversify its portfolio and maximize the use of its platform.

Juan said stakeholders or market participants can amend rules that could allow the WESM to become a for-profit market operator.

Foreign entities can also bid to run the spot market.

“Originally, when lawmakers were discussing the WESM [in]Congress, they were thinking of a foreign market operator, and [that]there will be a public bidding” for it, Juan said.

Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi had said the DoE would consider the PSE’s proposal, adding the department was exploring other possible setups.

“You keep an open mind to all options,” he said at a press briefing in October.

Juan, transition committtee head Oscar Ala and fellow members Rauf Tan, Jose Mari Bigornia and Jose Layug, have until March 2018 to determine whether it is time to endorse WESM’s operations to an independent market operator.

Republic Act 9136, or the Electric Power Industry Reform Act of 2001 (Epira), mandates the DoE and power industry players to establish a power spot market.

Electricity is already being traded on the WESM, which is run by the Philippine Electricity Market Board.