Boy, 11, killed in fall from rooftop

An 11-year-old Grade VI elementary school student died after falling from the rooftop of a three-story apartment building on Monday afternoon in Valenzuela City. Police identified the victim as Lance Vinny Andrada of 63 Malinis Street, Lawang Bato. The Valenzuela City Rescue Team brought the boy to Valenzuela Medical Center where he succumbed to multiple injuries in the body around 8:15 p.m. while undergoing medical treatment. The Valenzuela police chief, Senior Supt. Rolando Mendoza, said prior to the incident, the victim asked permission from her mother to allow him to go to the house of his classmate Andrei Kyle Dalag in Diana Delos Santos Apartment at 40 Sapang Bakaw Street, Barangay Lawang Bato around 5:15 p.m. to attend a dance practice for their graduation rites. The victim’s mother did not allow her son to leave since it was already getting dark but, even without her permission, the boy proceeded to the place, together with three classmates. Upon reaching the apartment building, the three went to the rooftop and while chatting, the victim walked on the slippery edge of the building to go to an adjacent building but accidentally fell to the ground. Scene of the Crime Operatives said the rooftop from where the victim fell has no fence to protect anyone and rain made the edge slippery.