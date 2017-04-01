Boy, 16, wounded in Midsayap IED blast

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao: An improvised explosive device (IED) went off at a roadside in Midsayap, North Cotabato before dawn on Saturday wounding a pedicab driver. Supt. Bernard Tayong, Midsayap town police chief, said the explosion happened at 4:30 a.m. while the unidentified 16-year-old victim, of Barangay Pagangan, Aleosan, North Cotabato, was on his pedicab waiting for passengers along Quezon Avenue. Tayong, who withheld the victim’s name, said the motive of the IED could be extortion as it was planted near a famous restaurant along Quezon Avenue. No one has claimed responsibility for the bomb attack while the victim was undergoing treatment the hospital. Police and military forces were placed on heightened alert status following the bombing. Meanwhile, Abu Misry Mama, Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighter spokesman, denied his group was behind the Midsayap bombing.