Boy dies in Misamis fire; 200 families homeless

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY: An 11-year-old boy was burned to death, his father injured while more than 200 families were rendered homeless in a fire that razed a coastal village in San Antonio, Jasaan town of Misamis Oriental on Tuesday night.

Provincial officials identified the lone fatality as Niel Jean Daapong, a Grade 3 pupil, who was trapped in their house as the fire of unknown origin quickly spread to the neighboring houses made of light materials.

Daapong’s father Nilo, also suffered minor burns as he ran from his burning house carrying the two younger brothers of Niel to safety.

Initial investigation disclosed that the fire reportedly started from an electrical post that quickly spread to the houses nearby, destroying appliances and burning 79 houses.

Fire officials are still trying to establish the cause and origin of the fire while damage to properties is still being assessed.

Provincial Gov. Yevgeny Vincente Emano immediately ordered the deployment of disaster and social welfare officials to San Antonio to distribute relief goods to the fire victims, including 200 blankets and personal hygiene supplies to the fire victims.

The coastal village of San Antonio, is about 36 kilometers northeast of Cagayan De Oro City. It has a population of about 5,000 people with fishing and agriculture as major source of livelihood.