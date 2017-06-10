BOY FACING ROBBERY CHARGES SHOT

A 16-year old boy who is facing charges of robbery and drug pushing was shot and wounded by his peer when he tried to bully another minor Thursday evening in Malabon City. Roger (not his real name) of 19 P. Concepcion, Brgy. Tugatog was rushed to the Caloocan City Medical Center (CCMC) for treatment of a bullet wound in the shoulder while the suspect, identified only as alias “JR” escaped after the incident. Prior to this, police from Malabon PCP 4 were dispatched to the address at around 7:30 p.m. to serve a warrant of arrest against a certain “Jaco” who is facing charges of robbery and violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drug Act of 2002. Upon arrival, the cops were informed by residents of the shooting so they proceeded to CCMC where they discovered that the victim was the subject of the arrest warrant they were going to serve. Police said, Roger was previously detained in Bahay Sandigan in Langaray Street, Malabon sometime in October 2016 after he was accused of robbery.