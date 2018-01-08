Boy killed in Cebu fire

A NINE-YEAR-OLD boy died when fire struck their house in Purok Ube, Barangay Gun-ob, Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu on Sunday afternoon. Investigation revealed that James Sorbella was sleeping at the sofa in the living room of their one-story house made of light materials. James’ siblings Apple, 10, and Jericho, 5, were in a nearby internet café when the fire broke out. Senior Fire Officer 1 Hadji Samonte of the Bureau of Fire and Protection–Lapu-Lapu City said the fire started in the kitchen. James attempted to open the front door but it was locked with a steel wire. He died of suffocation. Fire investigators found the charred remains of James at the floor near the front door. The children are raised alone by their grandmother Editha. She was in the church when the incident happened.