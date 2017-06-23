Boy in Quezon dies of meningococcemia

LOPEZ, Quezon: The municipal health office here reported the first case of meningococcemia (central nervous system infection) following the death of a nine-year-old boy on Thursday morning.

Lopez Municipal Health Officer, Jose Mercado, said Justin Monteroso died at 2 a.m. at their house in Barangay Guhay here.

The doctor immediately advised the people who came in contact with the boy to report to the Municipal Health Center in Barangay Magsaysay where they will be given prophylactic medication.

He urged Justin’s parents, as well as teachers, classmates and students at Gomez Elementary School in this town to also take prophylactic medications. Currently, the health office has administered prophylactic medication to 70 individuals.

He also ordered the schoolroom used by Justin to be isolated and fumigated.

The symptoms for meningococcemia are similar to flu that include fever, headache, fatigue and body ache. It is an infection caused by the same type of bacteria that can cause meningitis.

