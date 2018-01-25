Boy suspected of being latest Dengvaxia victim undergoes autopsy – PAO

ANOTHER reported death related to Dengvaxia was recorded in Valenzuela City on Thursday, with forensic experts from the Public Attorney’s Office (PAO) conducting an autopsy on the victim — an 11-year-old boy.

PAO Chief Persida Acosta said the body of AeJay O. Bautista, a resident of Gemini Street Greenville Subdivision in Valenzuela City was still undergoing forensic examination.

The victim was brought by his parents at the Odessa Funeral Parlor in Bagbaguin, Caloocan City. They immediately informed PAO about their situation, prompting Acosta to send her team for an autopsy and provide legal aid to the family.

Bautista will be added to the list of PAO aided victims of sudden death after being vaccinated with Dengvaxia.

PAO forensic experts said they have found a link between the deaths of children and the controversial dengue vaccine.

About 830,000 schoolchildren had been vaccinated by at least one dose of Dengvaxia before the Department of Health (DoH) on December 1 stopped the P3.5-billion immunization program that had been run with the Department of Education.

This was after Sanofi Pasteur, the French pharmaceutical company that developed Dengvaxia, announced that the vaccine worsened symptoms on people who had no previous exposure to the dengue virus.