BoybandPH succeeds in spreading ‘unli kilig’

Reality show Pinoy Boyband Superstar winners—Ford Valencia, Joao Constancia, Niel Murillo, Russell Reyes and Tristan Ramirez—are music scene’s certified newest singing heartthrobs with their winning piece “We Made It” and the release of the catchy single “Unli” as carrier of their debut album which is also their name as a group, BoybandPH.

“It’s overwhelming and surreal. We didn’t expect to release an album so soon, just a month after the competition. Now, we have all these shows where we get to bond with our fans and we’re enjoying it so far,” said Russell.

“I still can’t believe we’re here, I’m trying to wrap my head around it,” said Joao about their sold-out shows. “We promise not to disappoint the fans, because we’re definitely having the time of our lives.”

“Unli” has been topping radio charts since its release. The music video features singer-actress Janella Salvador.

Other tracks include a cover of Depeche Mode’s “Somebody” and originals “Boyfriend” and “Magmamahal” in addition to their winning song. It also carries an acoustic version of “Boyfriend.”

The boys said they are encouraged by the positive feedback posted by their fans about their songs.

“Our fans matter a lot to us, because they have been supportive of all of us since the beginning. We had the most amazing time recording the album, and we’re happy to have finally shared it with them,” Ford said.

“We dedicate this to our families, friends, and especially to our fans and supporters. Our dreams have come true, but this is just the beginning. There’s more to watch out for,” shared Tristan.

Moreover, the boys also said they have gotten better and better at performing as a group.

Niel, the group’s youngest, said, “We’ve learned so much from Pinoy Boyband Superstar. I gained confidence, we all did. We became more comfortable with our voice and now we’re moving as one.’

Produced by Jonathan Manalo, Kidwolf and Kiko Salazar under Star Music, BoybandPH is now available at all record stores nationwide.