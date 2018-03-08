BOYCE IN JUNE

Wilbros Live

Monster independent band Boyce Avenue is making it to Manila on June 1 at the Araneta Coliseum. The three Manzano brothers Alejandro (lead vocals, guitar, piano), Fabian (guitar, vocals) and Daniel (bass, percussion, vocals) are not alone, Moira, one of the most streamed local artists, will be performing alongside them. Formed in 2004, the Florida-based band they started posting videos on YouTube in 2007, sharing not only their original songs, but also their distinctive acoustic covers with the world.

Book tickets via TicketNet.com.ph or call +63 2 911 5555.