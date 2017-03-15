Recent news that Floyd Mayweather Jr. is “unretiring” to possibly face mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Conor McGregor has made rounds in cyberspace once again. And the proposed bout would be in June, if we were to believe Mayweather.

Mayweather has demanded a nine-figure paycheck or at least $100 million for the bout and he doesn’t seem to care if McGregor gets paid half of that.

If the fight pushes through, and that will more likely be a boxing bout because Mayweather seems to be dictating things at this point, expect the American to win by unanimous decision in what fans will surely call a “boring” fight.

Or many fight fans will end up calling Mayweather a “chicken” for opting not to trade blows with McGregor. Or we will end up calling the American a conman because he did not deliver part of the excitement. Or maybe all of us will want to lynch Mayweather for laughing his way to the bank and leaving fight fans shortchanged.

But even if we end up hating Mayweather for winning a boring fight against McGregor, I think it is just fair that we also take the blame for getting the shorter end of the stick. Anyway, we already saw how Mayweather fought against Manny Pacquiao and Andre Berto; he dictates his own terms to get a fight made and when he is in the ring, he also dances to his own tune. Enough said.

So why not just boycott Mayweather?

I mean, do any of us honestly believe he wants McGregor in the ring to take boxing to greater heights? I doubt it!

Or do we honestly believe Mayweather wants to solidify his legacy further by taking on McGregor? I doubt it!

Maybe Mayweather wants to demonstrate to the whole world that he can make wads of cash by taking fans for a ride? That sounds realistic.

Maybe Mayweather wants to convince himself anew that he can still weave his magic wand to hypnotize fight fans to watch his next fight, even if we know it will suck in the end? That sounds very realistic.

Before I proceed, let me clarify that I am not denigrating McGregor for he is one of MMA’s superstars. But by if he agrees to get into the ring with Mayweather almost on the American’s terms, that will make him look like more of a pawn in Mayweather’s money game.

And guess what – many fight fans will still want the Mayweather-McGregor bout to push through and many will watch it live on closed circuit television and at the live gate.

And when fight fans feel cheated, they will want to lynch Mayweather, curse him or call him names. But guess what? He will still end up laughing on his way to the bank.

But maybe, just maybe, McGregor could beat or even knock out Mayweather. If that happens, many fight fans will have a reason to rejoice.

Dancing on the streets, perhaps?

But then, do we honestly believe that Mayweather – ever the consummate businessman – will take a fight that he would surely lose? I doubt it.

Don’t tell me Mayweather has never studied the boxing style of McGregor many times from the numerous videos that are readily available online. Don’t tell me that Mayweather – being one of the best counter punchers in boxing history – doesn’t know yet what are the weaknesses in McGregor’s boxing style. Don’t be a fool!

So why not jut boycott Mayweather? Hard to do?

Well, if you insist on watching the Mayweather-McGregor fight and you get disappointed because it turns out to be boring, then just blame yourself. It’s that simple.