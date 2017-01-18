The boys of ‘Dirty Old Musical’ are back!

After repeated extensions following its premiere run in September 2017, the highly successful stage production Dirty Old Musical (D.O.M.) is set to return to the Music Museum beginning tonight.

Featuring the impressive ensemble of John Arcilla, Nonie Buencamino, Michael Williams, Ricky Davao and Robert Seña, D.O.M. is Spotlight Artists Centre’s first original Filipino musical, which earned rave reviews for sold out shows what with its comedic yet realistic story line weaved into nostalgic OPM favorites.

D.O.M. tackles the trials, travails and misadventures of the five members of an all-male ‘80s singing group in their twilight years, reunited by a noble cause and given another shot at redeeming their lost loves and long-held passions. The struggle to reinvent themselves proves to be tougher than they initially imagined as they grapple with the aches and pain of growing old.

In an interview with The Manila Times, Arcilla—whose roots are in theater, but is now best known for his award-winning portrayal as Heneral Luna on the big screen—delightedly shared he was surprised to see a cross-generation of audiences watching the first run of the show.

“I didn’t expect a young crowd at a show where the songs range from ‘Nakapagtataka’ to ‘Mag-Exercise Tayo Tuwing Umaga,’ but many came with their parents who were the ‘80s music fans and the millennials really enjoyed themselves too,” Arcilla enthused.

The actor, who is sporting a very lean frame these days admitted the production had to postpone the highly-requested rerun to the new year because the cast had difficulty synchronizing schedules towards the end of 2016.

“As everyone knows, we’re each busy with TV, movie and other theater commitments on our own so scheduling has really been the only problem we’ve had. Yung actual rehearsals and performances, for all of us actually, they’re a treat because it’s fun to work with friends, what more to be singing the music of our generation.”

Owned by Seña and wife Isay Alvarez, Spotlight Artists Centre definitely scored a major theatrical triumph and is excited to see what kind of audiences the show will attract this time.

“I think if you have a good story, good music, great actors, not to mention Rody Vera for the libretto, Dexter Martinez as director and Myke Salomon as musical director, you can’t go wrong,” Alvarez shared wearing her producer’s hat.

For this rerun, equally-acclaimed stage veteran actor Carlo Orosa will star in the role of Michael Williams who is busy with a long-standing project; along with the original supporting cast of topnotch theater performers Ima Castro, Kitkat and Fred Lo, and the ensemble comprised of Shalee Vicencio, Gabriela Pangilinan and Irra Cenina.

Dirty Old Musical goes onstage on the evenings of January 19, 20 and 21 and 26, 27 and 28, with a 3 p.m. matinee on the final day. Tickets are available at TicketWorld and via Spotlight Artists Centre (0919-9114444).