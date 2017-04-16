BPI AMTC helps customers embrace investing in the new era

When asked what defines BPI Asset Management and Trust Corporation (BPI AMTC) in this new era of investing, Head of Client Segments Christmas Sevilla is quick to say that it boils down to trusted financial advice.

“Both individual and institutional customers put significant value on our ability to provide guidance on their investments especially mindful of their financial circumstance and needs. Particularly for wealth management, we continue to sharpen our focus on developing a holistic approach through needs-based investing instead of product selling.”

BPI AMTC boasts of a well-diversified investment portfolio which is a validation of its strength in managing all asset classes and executing varied investment strategies and mandates. It currently offers the most comprehensive suite of investment products which includes more than 20 unit investment trust funds so investors of varying risk preferences will surely find at least one that will suit them.

“Customers now demand the power of choice,”, adds Ms. Sevilla, “that is the reason why innovation in our organization has never been more dynamic than today”. This year alone, BPI AMTC already launched two new exciting investment funds – the BPI Philippine Consumer Equity Index Fund and the BPI Philippine Infrastructure Equity Index Fund. The first of their kind in the local market, these funds allow investors to take advantage of the excellent prospects and returns from two growth sectors given that the Philippines is a consumption-driven economy and the current administration’s focus is on infrastructure spending. A new fund, the BPI Catholic Values Global Equity Feeder Fund, scheduled for launch in May, introduces investors to a disciplined approach to ethical or socially responsible investing, integrating Catholic moral and social teachings into the investment.

Not only has BPI AMTC innovated in the realm of investment products but they are also in the forefront in terms of revolutionizing financial literacy. Far from the regular seminars one would usually be invited to, BPI AMTC was the first local financial institution to introduce gaming in educating customers through the Investment Roadmap back in 2014. This year, customers are treated to a one-of-a-kind financial literacy experience with yet another innovation – the ROI or Race on Investments board game – which mimics real-life situations and how investments can help achieve lifegoals.

BPI AMTC is the largest trust corporation in the Philippines today comprising more than PhP589 Billion in assets under management. It was a business unit spun-off from the Bank of the Philippine Islands. It is now a wholly-owned subsidiary which was granted the license to operate as a trust corporation on December 29, 2016.