BPI eyes opportunities, sees continued growth 

BANK of the Philippine Islands (BPI) expects continued earnings growth this year and is earmarking P50 billion on four strategic opportunities.

“It is still a continued growth momentum that we are seeing in 2018,” BPI Chief Finance Officer and head of Strategy and Development Maria Theresa Javier told reporters during a press conference on Thursday.

In 2017, the Ayala-led bank grew its net income by 1.7 percent to P22.42 billion on the back of robust revenues.

“For loans and deposits, we’re looking at mid-teens in terms of growth,” Javier added.

BPI’s total loans in 2017 stood at P1.20 trillion, up 15.5 percent from the previous year, mainly driven by growth in corporate loans. Total deposits reached P1.56 trillion, up 9.1 percent.

“We see faster growth in high margin businesses such as SMEs [small and medium enterprises], retail loans, credit cards, auto-housing, and our growing microfinance business,” Javier added.

BPI said it is allocating the P50 billion raised from its stock rights offering to expand its digitalization efforts; enhance its deposit franchise and delivery infrastructure; accelerate the growth of SME and retail loans; and continue to grow its microfinance business.

“We intend to use that money to continue to build out. Our traditional focus has been an 80-20 corporate-retail

loan [mix]. Over the next few years, we like that corporate-retail loans [mix]to actually change,” BPI President and Chief Executive Officer Cezar Consing also said on Thursday.

“So we like to build out our SME loans, retail, and microfinance. If we can execute that, we can be more inclusive and improve our net interest margins,” he added.

BPI said SME loans account for less than 20 percent of its loan book at present, which is why its Business Banking Group will strive to cater to the more than 100,000 SME depositors of the bank that do not borrow or use other financial products.

It said its microfinance arm BPI Direct BanKo was servicing 8,093 accounts in 103 branches as of December last year.

“We also want to focus on CASA (current account, savings account) growth by strengthening our franchise and delivery infrastructure. We will continue to innovate and become a one-stop shop for integrated products and services,” Consing said.

On digitalization, Consing said the bank’s objective is to expand the number of clients using the bank’s services through secure internet and mobile channels. He said BPI currently has over 1.5 million active mobile application users and 1.4 million active Express Online users.

“We are optimistic for this year as we raise a record amount of new capital. The next few years will be devoted to maintaining our market-leading risk-adjusted returns, growth, and exemplary financial performance. All this while ensuring that we devote our resources to strategic initiatives that promote financial inclusion for all Filipinos, and which will further increase our relevance to our clients and to our nation,” Consing added.