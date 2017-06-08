BPI Family Savings Bank names Alejo new president

AYALA-led Bank of the Philippines Islands (BPI) said on Wednesday it has appointed Ma. Cristina Go as the new president of BPI Family Savings Bank, effective June 1 of this year.

Go will take over the post previously held by Natividad Alejo, who is now appointed chairman of the company’s BPI Direct BanKo, Inc., a savings bank.

The appointments of Go and Alejo are subject to confirmation by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

“Go brings over 16 years of banking experience, 13 of which were with the BPI,” the company said in a filing with the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE).

For 11 years, she headed BPI’s Payments and Unsecured Lending Group, after which she became head of Retail Loans at BPI Family Savings Bank.

“She has also led initiatives and innovations that have differentiated BPI in the industry, such as leading the launch of the first EMV-compliant credit cards,” the company added.

Prior to working for BPI, Go served as vice president at Citi for two years. Working in Manila, she handled the bank’s Retail Bank Marketing for over a year, and in New York, leading the Cross Sell Division for 11 months.

“In her new role as president of the country’s premier thrift bank, Go will bring her drive and passion to this very important subsidiary of the bank,” BPI said.

Meanwhile, Alejo had served as president of BPI Family Savings Bank since 2015, and has had close to 40 years’ banking experience.

She joined BPI in 1979 when the bank acquired Commercial Bank & Trust, and has since held various senior management roles in the bank.

“Alejo will provide a solid foundation as she takes leadership of the bank’s growing micro-SME business lending subsidiary, which is now in the process of growing to 100 branches nationwide,” the company said.

At 165 years, BPI is the first bank established in the Philippines and in Southeast Asia.

It is the banking arm of the Ayala Group via umbrella firm Ayala Corp., which is also the holding firm for Manila Water Company Inc., Globe Telecom, Inc., Ayala Land, Inc., Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc., AC Energy Holdings, Inc., AC Infrastructure Holdings Corp., and LiveIt Investments, among others.