BPI Family targets double-digit loan growth

BANK of the Philippines Islands’ (BPI) thrift bank arm, BPI Family Savings Bank, is targeting “high double-digit” lending growth this year given the country’s positive economic prospects, a top official said Tuesday.

“[We are expecting] high double-digit growth this year,” Joaquin Ma. Abola, senior vice president at BPI Family Savings Bank, told reporters at the sidelines of a media briefing in Makati City. He declined to provide a specific figure.

He said BPI Family was banking on the administration’s massive “Build Build Build” program and the recently approved Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) law, which exempts taxpayers with annual taxable incomes below P250,000 from paying personal income tax.

“I think [the new tax reform law]is going to be very positive…when you look at that in combination with Build, Build, Build… the economy is going to improve,” he said.

Nicholas Mapa, an economist at BPI Family Savings Bank, said that despite the inflation pressures brought about by the TRAIN law, people can still avail of auto loans.

The Department of Finance (DOF) has said that the tax reform law provides a simplified excise tax schedule on automobiles where “lower-priced cars continue to be taxed at lower rates while more expensive cars are taxed at higher rates.”

Mapa noted that the TRAIN law gave additional purchasing power to taxpayers as they now had more take-home pay.

“Although you have the TRAIN law, of course you’re going to have inflation, but also we have additional income coming your way. The additional purchasing power freed up by the TRAIN law should give potential car buyers the ability to purchase vehicles despite the increase in prices, fuel and overall inflation,” Mapa explained.

“It is still very viable if you want to buy a car. You can still offset all the inflationary increases,” he added.

Mapa said this should debunk the misconception among many Filipinos that the new excise tax rates made it impossible to buy a car.

