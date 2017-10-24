BPI forms client segment to cater to SMEs

BANK of the Philippine Islands (BPI) is creating a new client segment for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the country in recognition of the vast potential of this sector.

Advertisements

The new business segment will be available to all SMEs starting January 1, 2018, Dennis G. Montecillo, BPI Executive Vice President and Segment Head, said during a roundtable discussion at the BPI Cebu Business Park on Monday.

BPI currently offers consumer or retail banking, corporate banking and investment banking.

“The SME segment is not only bankable but it is a growth area for us,” Montecillo said.

Cezar P. Consing, BPI President and Chief Executive Officer, said that loan sizes that will be offered under the SME business segment would be smaller compared to the corporate segment and the turnaround time for SME loan applications would also be slightly different.

Consing said that the new business segment will be a one-stop shop for SMEs but it will be entirely different from BPI’s micro-business thrust.

BPI has another thrift bank which is BPI BanKo, a fully-owned subsidiary that has 70 branches nationwide. BPI BanKo offers micro-financing and loans to micro-entrepreneurs and micro-businessmen.

Consing said BPI BanKo caters to the wet markets and the sari-sari stores while the SME business segment would cater to restaurant owners, among others. BPI BanKo, he added, is a better alternative to five-six vendors (loan sharks) because it offers lower interest rates.

Asked about his views on the entry of foreign banks into the country, Consing said, “The entry of new competitors can help the market. It can help the market better.”

Founded in 1851, BPI has 829 branches nationwide consisting of 673 branches of BPI banks and 156 branches of BPI Family Savings Bank. With BPI’s existing partnerships like Philam Life, BPI Century Tokyo Lease, and Global Payments, among others, Consing said that BPI is still open to partnerships.

“The growth is here, the opportunities are here,” he said.

RHEA RUTH ROSELL