BPI launches LTNCD offer

PNB raises more than P6B in similar issuance

Bank of the Philippine Islands on Friday launched a P5-billion long term negotiable certificates of time deposit (LTNCTD) offering that is said would be used to fund expansion plans.

The offering represents the first tranche of a Bangko Sentral-approved aggregate amount of P30 billion that is expected to be issued in several batches within one year.

The Ayala-led bank followed Lucio Tan’s Philippine National Bank, which on Thursday listed LTNCDs worth P6.35 billion – more than double the P3 billion originally expected — that are due in 2023.

The offer, which ran from October 11 to 19, is part of a P20-billion LTNCD issuance approved by the Bangko Sentral last year.

LTNCTDs are negotiable certificates of time deposits issued by banks with a minimum maturity of five years and denominated in Philippine peso. Yields are higher compared to regular time deposits or savings accounts.

In a statement, BPI President and CEO Cezar Consing said: “We continue to diversify our funding sources as we cater to the changing financial needs of our clients.”

“The first in 2007 was a huge success and we are confident that with the attractive yield, relative safety and flexibility of LTNCTDs, we will have the same success with our latest offer,” he added.

The offer will run from October 27 to November 16, 2017 with listing set for November 24. The LTNCTDs will have a tenor of 5.5 years and an indicative annual interest rate of 3.625 percent to 3.75 percent.

“The final interest rate will be set prior to the end of the offer period. Interest will be paid quarterly,” BPI said.

The minimum investment amount is P100,000 and buyers can increase this in increments of P50,000.

ING Bank’s Manila branch was tapped as the sole arranger of the deal. It will also serve as selling agent together with BPI Capital Corp. and BPI.