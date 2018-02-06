BPI nets P22.4B in 2017

THE Ayala group’s Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) said on Monday its net income in 2017 grew 1.7 percent to P22.42 billion on the back of robust revenues.

Excluding one-off gains from the sale of securities in 2016, it said net income last year was up 31.3 percent. Total revenues rose 6.7 percent to P71.02 billion.

Net interest income climbed 13.4 percent to P48.04 billion “as a result of asset growth and improvement in net interest margin,” the bank said in a statement.

For the fourth quarter alone, the bank posted net profit of P5.37 billion, up 14.9 percent compared to the same period in 2016.

“We come out of 2017 stronger than ever,” BPI President and Chief Executive Officer Cezar Consing said.

However, BPI said its non-interest income dipped 4.9 percent to P22.98 billion in the absence of the one-off trading gains recorded in the previous year.

The absence of one-off gains was partially offset by higher fee-based income, which climbed 15.6 percent to P19.9 billion, driven by higher credit card fees, trust and investment management fees, insurance fees, bank commissions and service charges.

Return on equity was 12.8 percent and return on assets was 1.3 percent, slightly lower by 1.0 and 0.12 percentage points, respectively.

Operating expenses totaled P38.53 billion, up 10.3 percent, as spending on technology, operations and marketing increased in order to sustain growth initiatives, and as asset growth was accompanied by an increase in regulatory costs.

Its provisions for loan losses taken in 2017 amounted to P3.80 billion, 20.9 percent lower than 2016 in anticipation of the recognition of excess reserves under Philippine Financial Reporting Standards (PFRS) 9, which prescribes new accounting standards for financial instruments and impairment.

“While the bank has grown significantly in the past several years, we intend to continue to invest in people, technology and branches to support and benefit from a surging Philippine economy. Inclusive, profitable growth will be our focus,” Consing said.