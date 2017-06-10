BPI system glitch fixed, ATMs back up

AYALA-LED Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) said it finally fixed a system glitch that caused the double-posting of certain transactions, two days after it deactivated its online services and automated teller machines (ATMs) to rectify the internal error.

“We are pleased to announce that our clients may now access our electronic channels (ATMs, internet banking, and mobile banking),” BPI said in a statement late Thursday.

It said the affected accounts that had double-posting of debits or credits were those that made transactions between April 27 and May 2.

Three account holders contacted for this report who requested anonymity confirmed BPI’s announcement, saying they have already accessed their accounts.

The account holders said their balances were in the same amount before the error happened, but they noticed unauthorized withdrawal and deposit transactions during the glitch.

“On Wednesday, there’s a withdrawal transaction of P15,000 on my account but on Thursday, another P15,000 was deposited. Now, my balance retains the original amount before the glitch happened,” one account holder said.

BPI said clients should expect an initially high volume of transactions and may experience traffic-related difficulties in accessing online and mobile channels.

”[B]ut we anticipate this to normalize very soon. Thank you, again, for your patience and understanding,” the bank said.

The listed universal bank opened its branches until 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday to process transactions, such as withdrawals, over the counter.

BPI, the country’s oldest and third largest bank, has more than 800 branches and 3,000 automated teller machines nationwide.

BPI and the central bank assured the public that the bank’s systems were not hacked. The central bank said it would investigate unauthorized transactions reported by BPI clients.